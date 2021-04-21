Just In
- 1 hr ago Airport Fashion: Kriti Sanon And Pooja Hegde Layer Their Outfits Right With Chic Jackets And Flaunt Style!
-
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 21 April 2021
- 17 hrs ago Immunity Magnifying Smoothie Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
- 17 hrs ago 8 Beauty Lessons You Need To Take From Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram Feed
Don't Miss
- Movies Irrfan Khan's Babil Wishes To Work With Amitabh Bachchan 'One Day'; Says 'I Will Make Baba's Fans Proud'
- Sports IPL 2021: Parents of MS Dhoni test Covid-19 positive, admitted to Ranchi hospital for treatment
- News Spike in daily Covid-19 count continues, India inches closer to 3 lakh, fresh fatalities at 2,023
- Technology Apple AirTags, Bluetooth Device Tracker With U1 Chip Launched In India
- Finance Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Returns
- Automobiles Covid-19: Hero MotoCorp Suspends Operations Over Rising Cases In The Country
- Education Bihar Vidhan Parishad Results 2021 Declared For Assistant And Translator Posts
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In April
Rubina Dilaik’s Floral Saree Makes For A Perfect Spring Wear; Pictures Inside!
Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, was a vision in her latest saree. The actress posted the series of pictures from the shoot recently and had our attention. However, not just her saree, her blouse game was also strong. We have decoded her attire and look for some stunning fashion inspiration.
So, come spring, we all long for those light summery wear that captures the essence of the season. Rubina's saree with a sprinkle of floral accents made for an ideal outfit for this summer season. It was a beige shade saree with red-toned floral accents. Draped impeccably, Rubina teamed her saree with a peach-coloured blouse, which was pretty eye-catching because of flared sleeves. The blouse totally enhanced the look.
Her jewellery game was also on-point with a pair of intricate statement hoop earrings. She wore a gold-toned bangle and a classy watch, which spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted long sleek tresses completed her look. Rubina Dilaik looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that.
Picture Source: Instagram