Rubina Dilaik’s Floral Saree Makes For A Perfect Spring Wear; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, was a vision in her latest saree. The actress posted the series of pictures from the shoot recently and had our attention. However, not just her saree, her blouse game was also strong. We have decoded her attire and look for some stunning fashion inspiration.

So, come spring, we all long for those light summery wear that captures the essence of the season. Rubina's saree with a sprinkle of floral accents made for an ideal outfit for this summer season. It was a beige shade saree with red-toned floral accents. Draped impeccably, Rubina teamed her saree with a peach-coloured blouse, which was pretty eye-catching because of flared sleeves. The blouse totally enhanced the look.

Her jewellery game was also on-point with a pair of intricate statement hoop earrings. She wore a gold-toned bangle and a classy watch, which spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted long sleek tresses completed her look. Rubina Dilaik looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram