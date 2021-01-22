Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik’s Strong Fashion Sensibility Is Winning Us Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the strongest contestants and potential winners of the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 14. The actress keeps us entertained and often locks horns with other contestants. Apart from her performance as a contestant, her fashion sense is pretty individualistic too. We have decoded her three fashionable looks for you from the show, which you can take inspiration from.

Rubina Dilaik's Shimmery Black Top

The Chotti Bahu actress keeps us stylishly updated too. She wore shimmering top and matte bottoms for one of the episodes. The actress wore a glittering top that was full-sleeved and from Closet Hues. The bottoms were from the label, Iki Chic. However, not just her ensemble, her jewellery was also pretty statement. Her bow-shaped grey earrings were from Bellofox. The striking ring too upped her look and was from Knick Knack Nook. The makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The high highlighted bun adorned with pink hairpin completed her look.

Rubina Dilaik's Feather-Inspired Neckpiece

Rubina Dilaik looked stunning in her red sleeveless outfit too. Her outfit was designed by Shreya Agarwal and it was accentuated by mirror-work and textured details. She spruced up her look with colourful neckpiece that was enhanced by embellished silver tones and jewelled accents. The magenta-pink, peacock-blue, and mustard-yellow feathered details elevated her neckpiece. The black-toned drop earrings from Shalu Salaria enhanced her look. The makeup was marked by vibrant-pink lip shade, light-pink eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones. The high-bun rounded out her avatar.

Rubina Dilaik's Mustard Separates

Rubina Dilaik looked amazing in her mustard separates, which consisted of a cropped top and harem pants. Her yellow ensemble came from The Sass Project and she paired her attire with embellished juttis that went well with her outfit. The pink-toned neckpiece notched up her look and also colour-blocked her outfit. The jewellery was from Riwaaz. She completed her look with pink lip shade and a high bun.

Rubina Dilaik was styled by Ashna Makhijani Shah. So, what do you think about her outfits? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram