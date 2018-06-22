Rubina And Abhinav Wore The Most Dreamy Wedding Attires Ever

PC: melangeplanners

So not everyone has a bit fat Greek or Indian wedding. Some like it to be intimate and personal with family and a few good friends. Such was the case with Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. The two got married at the stately Woodville Palace in colonial Shimla.

The two met at common friend's house during Ganpati and thus flew the sparks, which later materialised into a relationship, and eventually marriage. Rubina, who has played the main character in the hit TV series, 'Choti Bahu' wore a stunning attire for the biggest day of her life so far.

PC: the_wedding_world

Abhinav Shukla, who is a model, and has also appeared in movies like 'Jai Ho' apart from serials, wore a very contemporary sherwani. Much like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding attire, their outfits too were minimal and simple.

Rubina's lehenga was simply unforgettable. The diva was dressed to perfection in a creamy coloured traditional attire that was adorned with multi-coloured floral embroidery. Her net dupatta featured applique work and perfectly complemented her lehenga. The beautiful bride rounded off her dreamy avatar with stunning jewellery. She sported a maang tikka, statement neckpiece, kaleeras, and colourful bangles.

Abhinav, also channelled the spirit of modern Indian man by donning a pastel mint green kurta with subtle embroidery on collars and sleeves and pairing it with a pristine white pyjami. We also loved his colour-coordinated bejewelled pagdi, pink and peach shawl, and shades that completed her look.

PC: rubinadilaiklover

Well Rubina and Abhinav we wish you a very happy married life and hope you both keep on inspiring us with your amazing fashion sense.