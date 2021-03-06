Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Top 3 Party-Perfect Dresses Of The Budding Fashionista From Roohi Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 March 1997, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to steal the limelight wherever she goes. Currently, she is making a lot of headlines as her much-awaited horror-comedy film titled Roohi is all set for its theatrical release on 11 March 2021. Every day, the young budding fashionista is stepping out in her fashionable best and making stunning statements. Taking a look back at her promotional looks so far, we found three dresses of the actress that are purely party-perfect. So, on her birthday, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Midnight Blue Dress

Janhvi Kapoor was decked up in a strapless plunging-neckline midnight-blue flared long dress, which came from Saaksha & Kinni's label. Her dress was accentuated by ruffled border and subtle pleats. She teamed her dress with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and bracelet. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Dostana 2 actress let loose her mid-parted long layered tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Black Slit Dress

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to slay in a strappy plunging-neckline long black dress, which was designed by David Koma. Her gown-type body-hugging dress was accentuated by intricate silver embellished checked patterns on the bodice while the thigh-high side slit and added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Gunjan Saxena actress teamed her dress with a pair of tie-up silver heels from Public Desire. She upped her look with minimal jewellery from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave and Ayana. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted messy and curly tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohl rimmed eyes, contoured cheekbones, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Neon Green Dress

Janhvi Kapoor sported a strapless neon-green mini dress, which came from the label Alex Perry. Her dress featured overlap detailing below the waist and a long panel at the back that fell on the floor and added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Dhadak actress teamed her dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin pencil heels and notched up her look with rings from The Jewel Factor. She let loose her mid-parted long wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle black kohl, pink eye shadow, pink blush, and pale pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Instagram