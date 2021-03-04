Roohi Song Nadiyon Paar: Janhvi Kapoor Sets The Dance Floor On Fire With Her Sizzling Look In Golden Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After Panghat, the filmmakers of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi have unveiled the peppy track from the film titled Nadiyon Paar. The song is a remix version of the popular Punjabi classic, Let The Music Play. The latest track features Janhvi Kapoor, who sets the dance floor on fire not just with her sizzling dance moves but also with her glamorous look in a golden bold dress. The actress took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures flaunting her same dress. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the song, Janhvi Kapoor was seen flaunting bold look in a golden dress, which is designed by Manish Malhotra. Her dress consisted of a one-sleeve golden blouse that was heavily embellished and was accentuated by a big cut-out at the waist. She teamed her stunning blouse with a matching shimmering golden skirt that featured intricate patterns and a thigh high side slit. Styled by Sheetal F Khan, the Dostana 2 actress accessorised her look with a golden chain belt and anklet bells. She further upped her look with black nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Janhvi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted layered wavy tresses loose and looked super stunning.

Janhvi Kapoor just nailed this bold and glamorous look of hers and she literally looked very beautiful. What do you think about this look of Janhvi Kapoor from Nadiyon Paar song? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram