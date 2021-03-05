Janhvi Kapoor Raises Temperature In Delhi As She Steps Out In A Light Yellow Saree For Panghat Song Launch Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming horror-comedy film titled Roohi is all set to hit the cinemas on 11 March 2021. To keep the fans engaged, the actress has been stepping out each day for interviews, song launch events, and for promotions. Recently, she was snapped with co-star Varun Sharma in New Delhi at the launch event of her song Panghat. Dressed in a light yellow classic saree, Janhvi left the temperature soaring as she looked gorgeous as ever. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion inspiration.

So, Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to impress in a plain light yellow saree, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered border. She draped the sheer pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it up with a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse, that featured golden embellished patterns. The Dostana 2 actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with white pearls detailed chunky earrings.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted long curled locks and looked pretty.

We absolutely loved this saree look of Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.