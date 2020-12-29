ENGLISH

    Neha Dhupia Flaunts Ethnic And Western Look In Her Latest Covershoot, Which Look Of Hers Did You Like More?

    By
    |

    Neha Dhupia has always left us stunned with her sartorial choices. Be it ethnic or western, she has always put her best fashion foot forward. Recently, the actress turned cover star for the Wedding Vows magazine's latest issue and impressed us with her two gorgeous outfits. One was a red shirt and skirt set while the other was a lovely pink saree. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

    Neha Dhupia In A Shirt And Skirt Set

    Neha Dhupia sported a cuff-sleeved high-neck red shirt, which came from the label Zara. Her shirt was accentuated by sharp pleats. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, she tucked her shirt with a high-waist long flared voluminous sequin red skirt from Falguni Shane Peacock India that featured intricate embroidered patterns. The diva completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with a gold-toned multi-layered necklace from Anmol. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length curly tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by subtle kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    Neha Dhupia In A Red Saree

    Neha Dhupia was decked up in a pink-hued saree, which came from the label Anavila. Her saree was accentuated by a golden border. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaiya, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved crew-neck golden blouse. The Roadies gang leader upped her look with a gold-toned choker and plunging necklace from Isharya label. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    So, what do you think about these outfits of Neha Dhupia? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Neha Dhupia

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
    Close