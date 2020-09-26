Neha Dhupia’s Work-From-Home Outfit Is For Those Who Don’t Want To Compromise On Style And Comfort Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Since most of us have been working from home following the global Covid-19 pandemic, let's face it we need comfier outfits than before. Whilst working at home, we have the luxury of even wearing pyjamas and shorts, something that most of the offices don't allow. However, if we completely slip into those nightsuit-type clothes, it sometimes tends to take away the seriousness of work. But then we don't want to compromise on comfort and homely feel. If you don't make any compromises, you should opt for an outfit like Neha Dhupia's. The actress and host of shows like MTV Roadies and #NoFilterNeha, recently gave us a perfect work-from-home outfit goal.

Posed comfortably at her minimally-done home space, Neha Dhupia sported a gorgeous outfit from the fashion label, Yavї. Her attire consisted of a jacket and flared trousers and we totally liked this combination for it was stylish and comfy at the same time. She wore a linen jacket and yarn-dyed colour-blocked flared trousers from the brand. So, it became all the more convincing buy as it was an eco-friendly number. The jacket featured a notched collar and was splashed in the soothing shades of lemon yellow, light blue, and off-white. As for the flared trousers, a darker shade of blue, minty green, and off-white accentuated the trousers.

The actress accessorised her look with a chic neckpiece and a ring, which upped her look and added to the subtle touch. The makeup was marked by muted tones and the side-parted sleek bob tresses went well with this look. Neha Dhupia was styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani (Gumani). So, what do you think about Neha Dhupia's latest attire and look? Let us know that.