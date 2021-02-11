Just In
Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together, Proves Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D’Souza With Their Denim Looks
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the most loved and adorable couples in the B-town. The two not only have a stunning chemistry but also have an amazing fashion sense. They are often seen making major fashion statements in their colour co-ordinated outfits. Recently, the cute couple stepped out for a shoot and was seen complementing each other in denims. With their co-ordinated fashion looks, they proved that the couple who slays together, stays together. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for goals.
So, talking about Genelia D'Souza first, the actress was dressed in a full-sleeved classic-collar blue denim shirt dress, which was accentuated by side pockets and silver buttons. The matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her dress with a pair of funky blue and white shoes that had purple lace. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and ring. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade.
On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh sported a half-sleeved crew-neck black T-shirt, which featured 'Imagine' word text print. He teamed his tee with blue denim jeans that had ripped knee and folded hem. The dapper actor completed his look with a pair of white shoes while the moustache and full-grown beard, rounded out his avatar.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.