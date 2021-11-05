Bhai Dooj 2021: Richa Chadha And Sanjana Sanghi Have Kurta Set Goals For You; Their Eye Makeup Is Awesome Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With Bhai Dooj around the corner, you might want to flaunt traditional outfits and if you want some light fashion goals and some awesome eye makeup ideas, you can take cues from Richa Chadha and Sanjana Sanghi. They both wore suits and looked gorgeous, and we have decoded their ensembles for you for some festive-wear goals.

Photographer Courtesy: GLAZO SCHOOL OF FILM

Richa Chadha's Yellow Kurta Set

Splashed in the festive yellow hue, Richa Chadha wore this Navaras kurta-pant set that came from the Label: Anushree. The attire consisted of a kurta that was three-quarter-sleeved and straight-fit trousers. Her outfit was accentuated by vibrant floral patterns and the neckline of the kurta was highlighted by beadwork detailing. Styled by Anisha Gandhi, she wore a pair of complementing embellished juttis from House of Vian. She accessorised her look with blue and yellow earrings that came from Aditi Bhatt's eponymous label. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and the most striking about her makeup was the yellow eye shadow, accompanied by mascara. So, go ahead, and invest in a vibrant eye shadow just like Richa Chadha. The softly-curled wavy tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Prateek Sharma

Sanjana Sanghi's White Floral Kurta Set

Sanjana Sanghi looked pretty in her ivory anarkali kurta set that was accentuated by colourful phulkari work, particularly on the neckline area and her full-sleeved flared kurta also featured striped border on the hem. She teamed her kurta with a matching dupatta that had tassels, and her ensemble came from Sukriti and Aakriti. Styled by Who Wore What When, she wore a pair of white-hued sandals with her ensemble. She upped her look with intricately-done gold jhumkis that came from Ambrus - Your Jewellery Closet. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with blue tinge that was beautifully done. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.