Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Make For A Traditional Perfect Couple On The Cover Of This Magazine Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made the perfect couple on the cover of the Brides Today magazine. They were dressed to perfection and looked absolutely stunning on the cover of the magazine. For the cover shoot, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wore traditional wear and gave us distinctive fashion goals. They were photographed by Kay Sukumar for the shoot and looked absolutely impressive. So, let's decode their outfits.

So, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress wore a Jayanti Reddy saree and blouse. Her saree was purple and pink-coloured and was accentuated by floral accents in silver tones. It was a gorgeous saree with intricate floral patterns and her saree was enhanced by a pink border with embellished detailing. It was a gorgeous number and something that would instantly make you look a class apart. Apart from Richa Chadha's saree, we loved her elaborate gold neckpiece and choker with floral cuts and pearl detail. Her neckpiece set was from Rare Heritage. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy shoulder-length tresses completed Richa Chadha's look.

As for Ali Fazal, the actor wore pastel-hued attire and gave us soft colour-blocking goals. His sherwani was enhanced by baby pink colour and featured floral patterns. He teamed it with a white kurta and his sherwani and kurta were by Raghavendra Rathore. The ring was his own and Ali Fazal looked dapper in his attire. So, don't you think they made for a traditional perfect couple? Let us know that.