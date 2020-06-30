ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Make For A Traditional Perfect Couple On The Cover Of This Magazine

    By
    |

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made the perfect couple on the cover of the Brides Today magazine. They were dressed to perfection and looked absolutely stunning on the cover of the magazine. For the cover shoot, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wore traditional wear and gave us distinctive fashion goals. They were photographed by Kay Sukumar for the shoot and looked absolutely impressive. So, let's decode their outfits.

    View this post on Instagram

    Presenting the Brides Today June-July 2020 Issue, featuring the first of our Guest Editors, Richa Chadha (@therichachadha ) and Ali Fazal (@alifazal9 ). Head to the link in bio to download your free copy of our June-July 2020 issue NOW. . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakanthan (@mohanneelakantan) Deputy editor: Jahnavi Prasad (@jahnaviprasad) Contributing editor: Sandipan Dalal (@sandipandalal) . Photographer: Kay Sukumar (@kay_sukumar) Makeup: Harry Rajput (@harryrajput64) Hair: Flavien Heldt (@flavienheldt) at Faze Management (@fazemanagement) Photographer’s agency: (@fazemanagement) Production: P. Productions. (@p.productions_) Fashion assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Fashion intern: Yashna Jain (@kouchpotateaux) Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar (@jwsahar) . Richa Chadha (@therichadha) wears a sari and blouse, Jayanti Reddy (@jayantireddylabel) at Ensemble. Necklaces, Rare Heritage. (@rareheritage) Ali Fazal (@alifazal9) wears a sherwani and kurta, Raghavendra Rathore (@raghavendra.rathore) Ring, his own. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bridestoday #bridestodaysigitalissue #alifazal #richachadha#bridaltrousseau #realbrides #realindianbride #bollywoodbride #bollywoodcouple #indianbride #indianwedding

    A post shared by Brides Today (@bridestodayin) on

    So, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress wore a Jayanti Reddy saree and blouse. Her saree was purple and pink-coloured and was accentuated by floral accents in silver tones. It was a gorgeous saree with intricate floral patterns and her saree was enhanced by a pink border with embellished detailing. It was a gorgeous number and something that would instantly make you look a class apart. Apart from Richa Chadha's saree, we loved her elaborate gold neckpiece and choker with floral cuts and pearl detail. Her neckpiece set was from Rare Heritage. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy shoulder-length tresses completed Richa Chadha's look.

    As for Ali Fazal, the actor wore pastel-hued attire and gave us soft colour-blocking goals. His sherwani was enhanced by baby pink colour and featured floral patterns. He teamed it with a white kurta and his sherwani and kurta were by Raghavendra Rathore. The ring was his own and Ali Fazal looked dapper in his attire. So, don't you think they made for a traditional perfect couple? Let us know that.

    More RICHA CHADHA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 20:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue