Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Kapoor Look Stunning In Rheson's Latest 80s Fashion Campaign

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor modelled for their own clothing chain Rheson and the looks are fantastic. Rheson launched their latest style campaign this month, where they showcased women's clothing inspired from the 80s.

Both Rhea and Sonam had donned outfits from the collection and posed with props related to that period. From belly knots to dramatic ruffles, the stylish sisters have designed some amazing outfits, throwing us back into nostalgia.

Along with the styles that were too popular in the 80s, Rheson has also introduced prints related to that period. One of the most popular prints from the collection showcases the nostalgic Snakes & Ladder game.

The amazing looks by Sonam and Rhea do inspire us to adopt such style books.