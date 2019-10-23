Rhea Kapoor Gives Diwali Outfit Goals With A Green Blazer And Handcrafted Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known as the fashionista of Bollywood. But a huge credit behind her stylish looks goes to her stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor, who remains behind the scenes and makes sure her sister Sonam sizzles in each look.

But this time, Rhea mesmerised us with a beautiful designer outfit. She flawlessly flaunted green blazer and a designer lehenga and proved that fashion issynonymous with Kapoor sisters. So, let us take a close look at her unique combination attire and decode it.

So, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her picture in a nude-hued voluminous lehenga, which was designed by none other than the noted Indian fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her A-line lehenga was accentuated by beautifully handcrafted pink, green, and yellow embroidered designs. Styled by Alpa Khimani, she teamed it with a full-sleeved classic collar light green blazer, which was marked by two side flap pockets.Her jewellery game was also strong. Rhea accessorised her look with silver and gold-toned heavy choker neckpiece, which had green stone detailing. She further upped her look with a pair of matching drop earrings and rings by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.

Rhea Kapoor left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and softly curled it from the bottom. Minimal base and contoured cheekbones marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, curled lashes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Rhea Kapoor's unique outfit was a mixture of ethereal and sophistication. The fashionista looked extremely beautiful in her stunning outfit with on-point makeup. We also found Rhea Kapoor's fusion attire perfect for the upcoming Diwali festival.

What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.