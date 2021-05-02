Out of Love Promotions: Rasika Dugal Impresses With Her Eye-catching Patterned Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Rasika Dugal has been giving us amazing fashion goals and inspiring us to up our wardrobe with statement outfits. With her latest promotional rounds for the webseries Out of Love, the Mirzapur actress gave us two stunning fashion goals. While with her one outfit she celebrated spring, the other attire was enhanced by geometrical patterns. She was styled by Who Wore What When on both the occasions and we have decoded her two outfits for you.

Rasika Dugal's Floral Pantsuit

Rasika Dugal made a strong case for florals with this pantsuit of hers, which came from the label, Raw Mango. Her attire featured a collared shirt that she tucked with high-waist flared pants. The attire also came with a long matching blazer. With ivory as the base colour, Rasika Dugal's attire was highlighted by striking red floral accents, which made this attire so vibrant and cheerful. She teamed her attire with pointed pumps but it was her oxidised silver bangles and colourful silver earrings from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre that had our attention the most. The makeup was marked by pink tones and impeccable contouring. The middle-parted bun hairdo completed her look.

Rasika Dugal's Geometrical Pattern Dress

Contemporary and chic, this geometrical-patterned dress of Rasika Dugal's came from the label, Vedika M. It was a one-shouldered dress with a puffed sleeve and flowy asymmetrical silhouette with sharp panelled hem. Her dress featured a matching belt, which added structure to her attire. The dress was dipped in ivory, black, and blue patterns and A Suitable Boy actress teamed her dress with golden heels. She wore delicate star-shaped danglers from Vasundhara: Creative Jewelry. The makeup was highlighted by nude-orange lip shade and winged eyeliner. Her makeup was also marked by golden tones and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, which attire and look of Rasika Dugal did you like more? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy:Sagar Mohite