Mirzapur 2: Rasika Dugal’s Purple Top And Red Skirt Makes For A Perfect Day-Party Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The much-awaited second season of action-crime-thriller web series titled Mirzapur has been released on Amazon Prime Video today. It stars Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. So far, the series has received mixed reviews but Rasika Dugal, who is known for her fashionable looks, is in no mood to take a back seat and is all out there promoting the web series by flaunting her style game. For the recent round, the diva got dressed in a purple top and red skirt and looked pretty in it. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Rasika Dugal opted for a V-shaped neckline half-placket purple satin top and teamed it with a high-waist red midi, which was accentuated by overlap-detailing. Her outfit came from Ananya Arora- The Label. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress completed her look with a pair of blue heels from Oceedee India. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings that came from Amrapali.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny purple eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and looked stunning.

We really liked this outfit of Rasika Dugal and it seemed ideal for day parties. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rasika Dugal