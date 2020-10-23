Just In
- 30 min ago Navratri 2020 Day 8: Know About Mahagauri, Puja Vidhi, Significance And Mantras
-
- 1 hr ago What Is Postpartum Bleeding? Know About Acute Postpartum Haemorrhage And Its Treatments
- 2 hrs ago Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent In Her Beautiful Red Lehenga At Her Brother’s Wedding
- 7 hrs ago Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Top 5 Jaw-Dropping Fashion Statements Made By The Diva In 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies Nani’s Tuck Jagadish Director Clears The Air About The Film
- News 30 crore priority beneficiaries: How Centre plans to conduct vaccination drive
- Technology Huawei FreeBuds Studio Launched With Smart Dynamic Noise Cancellation, 24 Hours Battery Backup
- Finance Burger King Raises IPO size To Rs 542 Crore
- Sports Kapil Dev suffers heart attack; 61-year-old legendary India all-rounder undergoes angioplasty
- Automobiles Toyota Innova Crysta Awarded 5-Star Safety Rating By ASEAN NCAP
- Education NEET Counselling Dates 2020: Explore NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2020
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In November
Mirzapur 2: Rasika Dugal’s Purple Top And Red Skirt Makes For A Perfect Day-Party Outfit
The much-awaited second season of action-crime-thriller web series titled Mirzapur has been released on Amazon Prime Video today. It stars Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. So far, the series has received mixed reviews but Rasika Dugal, who is known for her fashionable looks, is in no mood to take a back seat and is all out there promoting the web series by flaunting her style game. For the recent round, the diva got dressed in a purple top and red skirt and looked pretty in it. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Rasika Dugal opted for a V-shaped neckline half-placket purple satin top and teamed it with a high-waist red midi, which was accentuated by overlap-detailing. Her outfit came from Ananya Arora- The Label. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress completed her look with a pair of blue heels from Oceedee India. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings that came from Amrapali.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny purple eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and looked stunning.
We really liked this outfit of Rasika Dugal and it seemed ideal for day parties. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Rasika Dugal