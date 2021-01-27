Rasika Dugal And Kirti Kulhari Have Flared Dress Goals For Us And Styling Lessons Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Flared dresses are comfortable for sure but not many of us invest in them for styling it right becomes an issue. However, if styled perfectly, you can look stunning in a flared dress just like Kirti Kulhari and Rasika Dugal did. Both actresses opted for flared dresses and looked amazing. They were styled by Who Wore What When and we have decoded their outfits for you.

Rasika Dugal's Ivory Dress

Rasika Dugal looked smart and gave us a formal outfit goal with her dress that was from the label, Little Things Studio. She wore a Ridley Dress from the label, which was crafted out of cotton fabric and featured a mandarin collar, bishop sleeves, and adjustable waistband. Priced at INR 12,800, the dress was flared and accentuated by pleated accents. She paired her dress with a pair of blue pencil heels from Dyuti Bansal. The Mirzapur actress upped her look with a cute set of earrings from Quod. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, bronzer and highlighter, and mascara with subtle eye shadow. The middle-parted short bun hairdo rounded out her look.

Kirti Kulhari's Pink Flared Dress

Kirti Kulhari was a vision in her pink flared dress, which came from the label, Khara Kapas. It was On The Edge of Soul dress from the label and priced at INR 9000. It was a cotton poplin tri-tiered midi dress with balloon sleeves and pleated accents. Her dress came with a back zipper opening and Kirti teamed her dress with a pair of shiny brown boots from H&M. She also wore printed socks with the boots. She accessorised her look with chic studs from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. The eye-catching round-frames were from John Jacobs Eyewear. The makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, subtly contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The side-parted short hairdo completed her look. Kirti Kulhari flaunted this look for Girl On The Train promotions.

So, whose styling and outfit you liked more? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu