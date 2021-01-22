Kirti Kulhari’s Denim Outfit Is Awesome And Ideal For Café Outings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sometimes we want an outfit that we can wear both outdoors and indoors. You might be thinking that what that outfit could be and if you are thinking, we've got you covered. Kirti Kulhari wore an outfit that we so loved and felt one could wear it for almost any occasion. She sported a denim outfit that was smart and sassy. The actress wore this ensemble for the Girl On The Train promotions and looked awesome as ever.

Styled by Who Wore What When, Kirti Kulhari looked amazing in her denim outfit that featured a denim shirt-style top. It was collared denim top with a matching belt and the pants were blue-hued with a flared hem. Her ensemble was designed by Deepika Nagpal and she teamed it with a pair of ivory and denim sports shoes from Primark, which went well with her look. When stepping out, Kirti Kulhari's ensemble is ideal for café outings.

Kirti accessorised her look with a chic ring and bracelet, which accentuated her look. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look. So, whose outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comments section.

Pics Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu