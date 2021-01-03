Kirti Kulhari’s Braided Hairdo Is The Elegant Hairstyle To Pair With Your Ethnic Number Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it festivals or weddings, one thing we are sure about is that we need to look our traditional best and that's the reason why most of us end up picking ethnic outfits, which includes sarees, suits, kurtas etc. While our outfit is quite sorted for the event, it's always the hairstyle that always creates a lot of confusion. No matter how beautiful your dress is, if your hairstyle isn't on-point, the whole look gets spoiled. Finding an ideal hairstyle to team with your ethnic attire is also a big task. After all, you need a hairstyle that will not just go well with your outfit but also suit your face.

To help you out, recently Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures from her photoshoot and to give us an amazing hairstyle idea. She donned a green printed saree and teamed it with braided ponytail that looked elegant as well as stylish. If you liked her hairstyle and really want to try it out, just follow the step-by-step procedure given below.

What you need

• Hair brush

• Rat-tailed comb

• Hair ties

• Bobby pins

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• First, comb your hair thoroughly with hair brush to avoid tangles and knots in your hair.

• Now, using rat-tailed comb, part your hair properly from the centre.

• Starting from the left, grab a small section of your hair from the front.

• Split the section into three.

• Start making the French braid. Take the front section and wrap it over the middle section. Then wrap the third section over the middle section.

• Keep adding in hair from your hairline till you reach just behind your ear.

• Bring the braid near to the crown of your head and secure it with bobby pins.

• Repeat the process on the right side of your hair.

• Once your both braids are ready, start making the fishtail braid, starting from the crown of your head.

• To create a fishtail braid, divide your hair into two sections.

• Take a thin strand of hair from the left section. Pull it across the left section and tuck in under the right section.

• Now, take a thin strand of hair from the right section. Pull it across the right section and tuck in under the left section.

• Once you reach the end, secure the braid with a hair tie.

• You hairstyle is now ready. Apply some hair spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Kirti Kulhari? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kirti Kulhari