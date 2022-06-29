Just In
Rashmika Mandanna Is Grace Personified In A Saree, Check Out Latest Pictures!
Rashmika Mandanna, Aka Srivalli is amongst the most widely known and well-known starlets in the Indian film industry.
Rashmika Mandanna and her stunning fashion affair with Indian saree ensembles is absolutely graceful.
Rashmika Mandanna is making a stunning case for sarees as she adorns a traditional number in a beautiful way.
In her recent post the diva was seen donning a beautiful red saree, which left the fans and audiences spellbound.
In the caption, she used a heart emoji.
Her makeup is kept in her signature fabulous self with minimal soft glamc eyes and a nude lipstick.
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she played the female lead. Rashmika will be soon sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal. She also has Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline.
