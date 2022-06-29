ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rashmika Mandanna Is Grace Personified In A Saree, Check Out Latest Pictures!

    By
    |

    Rashmika Mandanna, Aka Srivalli is amongst the most widely known and well-known starlets in the Indian film industry.

    Rashmika Mandanna and her stunning fashion affair with Indian saree ensembles is absolutely graceful.

    Rashmika Mandanna is making a stunning case for sarees as she adorns a traditional number in a beautiful way.

    In her recent post the diva was seen donning a beautiful red saree, which left the fans and audiences spellbound.

    In the caption, she used a heart emoji.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

    Her makeup is kept in her signature fabulous self with minimal soft glamc eyes and a nude lipstick.

    On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she played the female lead. Rashmika will be soon sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal. She also has Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline.

    Comments

    More RASHMIKA MANDANNA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion