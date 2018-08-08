Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Ranveer Singh Surprised Us Again And This Time In A Simple And Comfy Tracksuit

By
Ranveer Singh fashion

It seems as if Ranveer Singh is taking a little break from his quirky outfits but we feel that it has more to do with different brand promotional activities. Last time, he wore a simple royal blue-hued tuxedo and this time, he surprised us in an athleisure attire, which he wore for a Jack & Jones event in Bandra in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh style

The actor wore a sporty outfit and we were stunned to see him as he posed effortlessly as ever for the shutterbugs. Ranveer donned a tracksuit, which we felt made for a perfect gym wear. It was a simple attire but with Ranveer wearing the sporty outfit, it got a glamorous touch.

Ranveer Singh gym wear

He paired his full-sleeved sweatshirt with a comfy pyjama. He wore a royal blue-hued sweatshirt that had red-coloured linings and his absolutely comfortable pants were dipped in grey shade. What we loved about his pyjamas was the fact that they were more straight-fit than baggy because of which, one could even wear it for work.

Ranveer Singh western looks

Ranveer teamed his tracksuit with sports shoes, which were white and red in colour. He rounded off his look with a pair of blue and red eye-catching shades that perfectly complemented his attire.

So, what do you think about Ranveer Singh's latest look? Would you want to copy the same style as him?

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood ranveer singh
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue