Ranveer Singh Surprised Us Again And This Time In A Simple And Comfy Tracksuit

It seems as if Ranveer Singh is taking a little break from his quirky outfits but we feel that it has more to do with different brand promotional activities. Last time, he wore a simple royal blue-hued tuxedo and this time, he surprised us in an athleisure attire, which he wore for a Jack & Jones event in Bandra in Mumbai.

The actor wore a sporty outfit and we were stunned to see him as he posed effortlessly as ever for the shutterbugs. Ranveer donned a tracksuit, which we felt made for a perfect gym wear. It was a simple attire but with Ranveer wearing the sporty outfit, it got a glamorous touch.

He paired his full-sleeved sweatshirt with a comfy pyjama. He wore a royal blue-hued sweatshirt that had red-coloured linings and his absolutely comfortable pants were dipped in grey shade. What we loved about his pyjamas was the fact that they were more straight-fit than baggy because of which, one could even wear it for work.

Ranveer teamed his tracksuit with sports shoes, which were white and red in colour. He rounded off his look with a pair of blue and red eye-catching shades that perfectly complemented his attire.

So, what do you think about Ranveer Singh's latest look? Would you want to copy the same style as him?