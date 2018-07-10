Subscribe to Boldsky
OMG! Ranveer Singh's This Stylish Look Is All About Bromance

By
Ranveer Singh Simbaa

Ranveer Singh wears his heart on his tee. Quite literally. This actor has a high-octane energy level and the most eccentric fashion sense. He keeps on giving us something or the other to look forward to. Be it his Muppet pyjamas or Freddy Mercury look, Ranveer is a dynamite and dapper. Now, recently post his birthday, he came out wearing his another number that left us stunned.

The actor was in Hyderabad for 'Simbaa' shooting and he wore a tee that had us in splits. So, 'Simbaa' is directed by Rohit Shetty and Ranveer is the 'hero' of the film. And he made it pretty clear by donning a white tee that read, 'Rohit Shetty Ka Hero'. Rohit Shetty has previously worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan but nobody made the fact this clear ever.

Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty

Because, quite simply, only Ranveer can do this.

The actor paired his iconic tee with tight pants dipped in off-white hue. However, it was also his bright red jacket that we thought looked amazing with his all-white look. To make it a more colourful affair, Ranveer also sported his black and white sports shoes and shield-styled sunglasses. He was all-beaming and laughing and his classic moustache completed his look.

Ranveer Singh fashion

We actually thought his look was head-turning and celebrated bromance. But after, 'I am not a chick flick' tee, which Veere Di Wedding stars donned during promotions, these t-shirt with messages look like a brand new way of promoting films. Don't you all think so too?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood ranveer singh
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
