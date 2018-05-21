Woah! Ravi Dubey Looks Exactly Like Ranveer Singh In 'Khilji' Avatar

Subscribe to Boldsky
By Devika
Popular TV actor, Ravi Dubey, is grabbing the headlines, as he recently took to Instagram and shared his Alauddin Khilji look. And boy, we can more than safely declare that he nailed it right. The 'Jamai Raja' star emulated Ranveer Singh's Khilji look to such a perfection that some are even saying that he looked better than Ranveer himself.

First the spellbinding performer, Ranveer made us go gaga in Khilji avatar for the Sanjay Leela Bansali's film 'Padmaavat' and now it is Dubey, who is making us go "woah" in his Khilji look for the promo of an upcoming game show, 'Sabse Smart Kaun'.

Dressed in a resplendent maroon and pink embroidered outfit, he is seen sitting with such an aura and confidence on an oversized sofa, which is draped in a shimmery gold fabric. His intricately done pink turban and brown boots further completed his Khilji look.

But how did he manage to look like the carbon copy of Ranveer Singh? Well, the actor revealed that his makeup was done by Preeti Sheel, the same artist who did Ranveer's makeup.

Well, mirroring somebody else's exact look is a tricky art, and Dubey not only copied the look but also slayed it. We are very impressed with his Khilji look. He is giving a tough competition to Ranveer. Who do you think donned the Khilji look better? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

Story first published: Monday, May 21, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
