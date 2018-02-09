Ranveer Singh Looks Adorable In A Pink Women's Sequin Jacket

Ranveer Singh WEARS GIRL'S Jacket during an event ? | FilmiBeat

Ranveer Singh is the biggest outrageous style master of Bollywood and there is not a single time we see him wearing something withouit a twist.

For a recent event, Ranveer crossed every limit of standing out as he wore an outfit from women's collection. Along with a sexy and cool pair of white tee and trousers, he wore a sequin pink jacket from designer Manish Arora's women's collection.

We have earlier seen Ranveer in many pink outfits, but this time he generalized gender biasness out of fashion by wearing a jacket from women's collection. Did not not feel this to be wonderful?

WE felt that he was slaying as always. What are your views regarding his fashion audacity? Let us know!