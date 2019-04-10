Woah! Ranveer Singh's Airport Look Has A Whiff Of Himachali Touch And We Like It

ENGLISH

    Ranveer Singh made a colourful entry at the airport as he returned from Dharamshala. He looked awesome as ever in his bright outfit and gave his look a Himachali touch. There was also a whiff of quirkiness to his look, which is almost always expected from Ranveer. Let's decode his ensemble and look of the day.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion

    So, the dapper actor wore a textured pink kurta, which was full-sleeved and seemed warm. While his kurta was plain-hued and grainy, his pyjamas were purple and red in colour. Ranveer's pyjamas were beautifully printed and contrasted his kurta. It was a highly interesting pairing and Ranveer teamed it with white sports shoes.

    Ranveer Singh Style

    He accessorised his look with diamond-shaped glasses, which were white and pink-hued and were absolutely eye-catching. He completed his look with a Himachali cap, which suited him. Ranveer looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
