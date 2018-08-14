Subscribe to Boldsky
Ranveer Singh Is Back To His Quirky Mode With These Street-Style Looks

By
Ranveer Singh fashion

We had been seeing Ranveer Singh getting toned down in terms of fashion and wearing understated outfits. We loved this new style of Ranveer but we were also missing his quirky avatar. Yes, Ranveer is so much more fun and feisty when he wears those eccentric and peculiar clothes. And well, we didn't have to wait much to see his bizarre fashionable side.

This time, Ranveer switched back to his comfort zone and wore outfits that were true to his colourful personality. He gave men brand new street style looks and we couldn't help but look at him in pure amazement.

Ranveer Singh style

He looked unapologetic and seemed to be totally lusting for life. So, his look went from being sporty to vibrant. It was a beautiful interplay of muted hues and bright shades. So, for the first look, Ranveer was posed to kill in a gym wear. He wore a grey-coloured tee and paired it with baggy pyjamas and a long absolutely slay-worthy jacket. He completed his look with dark shades and earthy-hued sports shoes.

In the second look, only his shirt was visible. He wore a colourful shirt that totally made our eyes pop. It was quite a desi-looking shirt, which was infused with modern sensibilities. His bright green, pink, and orange collared shirt had all our attention. We also liked the graphic prints on his shirt that seemed to hint at some kind of dance form. The orange and pink lapels were also an eye-catching addition.

Ranveer Singh street style

Ranveer Singh's street-style looks were worth obsessing all over for. We loved his second look more. Which street-style would you like to copy?

