Ranveer Singh Exudes Magician Vibes With His Quirky Outfit And Cateye Sunglasses

Known for his unconventional fashion sense, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been making headlines with his quirky outfits. Be it grand events or promotions, or any other public appearances, the Bajirao Ballal leaves no stone unturned in giving us surprising fashion moments . From merging vibrant colours to adding dramatic effects to his attire, the Gully Boy actor plays with all the fun elements and he is quite unapologetic about it, which is what we like about Ranveer Singh.

Recently, Ranveer stole the limelight at the Shiamak Davar Contemporary Dance Production Show with his extraordinary ensemble. With a quirky suit, hat, stick, and cateye sunglasses, he looked like a magician. So, let us take a close look at his outfit and decode it.

So, Ranveer Singh graced the event in a round collar black tee, which he paired with full-sleeved red notch-lapel one-buttoned single-breasted black blazer. The red lapel of his blazer was exaggerated with floor-length stole, featuring heavy tassels, which added dramatic quotient to his outfit. He teamed it with black oversized loose trousers. Ranveer's ensemble came from JW Anderson. He completed his look with a pair of bright red loafers.

Well, it's always interesting to see Ranveer Singh's quirky outfits and looks. Whether you love his fashion sense or not, you can't simply ignore his fashion game.

What do you think about Ranveer Singh's magician look?