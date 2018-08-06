Subscribe to Boldsky
Ranveer Singh Astonished Us In A Royal Blue Suit And White Sports Shoes At An Event

By
Ranveer Singh style

We can expect something quirky in Nivea Men promotions now because it is none other than Ranveer Singh, who has been officially signed as the brand's new face. The actor already did some twerking at the event, which left us in splits.

Also, Ranveer was quite toned down this time and he didn't wear anything too quirky but he still managed to grab the eyeballs. Yes, he wore a royal blue-hued suit to the event and looked fabulous as ever. His attire perfectly complemented the brand's scheme of colour too.

Ranveer Singh fashion

His suit was a cross between sophistication and glamour. It was an attractive colour but not quite everybody's shot of whisky. So, Ranveer teamed his classic white shirt with a royal blue jacket and a blazer. His blazer was full-sleeved and perfectly tailored with sharp edges.

He teamed his blazer with matching pants and his shoes were just attention-grabbing. Well, as opposed to the conventional norms, Ranveer didn't wear formal shoes, but instead opted for sports shoes. And his sports shoes were dipped in pristine white colour. You really can't expect Ranveer to make safe choices. He only accessorised his look with a blue-coloured watch and that rounded off his stylish avatar.

So, did you all like Ranveer's latest look or would you like him to look more quirky and dramatic?

Ranveer Singh latest fashion
