Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji’s Poster Look Doesn't Quite Inspire Us To Get A Suit Stitched Like Hers Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

When Bunty aur Babli released back in 2005, the movie became an instant hit with viewers loving the storyline, quirks, and of course Babli's (Rani Mukerji) eccentric and vibrant fashion looks. With mainstream movies in the early-2000 mostly focusing on the lives in metropolitan India, Bunty aur Babli captured the essence of small-town India and the young girls quickly upgraded their wardrobe to have the same suits as Babli wore. She wore vibrant new numbers to justify her character in the movie, and sometimes Babli's outfits were over-the-top too but her suit looks were pretty relatable. Rani Mukerji as Babli gave us a fashion trend of the year with her shirt-like kurtas, pyjamas, and dupattas tied at the front. The markets back then were flooded with Babli suits and the local tailors saw an increased demand for these comfy, fusion traditional suits.

Come 2021, Bunty aur Babli is back! Yes, Bunty aur Babli 2, also has Rani Mukerji but instead of Abhishek Bachchan, her co-star is Saif Ali Khan. Also, starring in the film are, Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame and newcomer, Sharvari. The movie kickstarted its promotions a couple of days ago and now the actors of the movie have announced the trailer launch on 25th October and release date on the big screen on 19th November 2021. We are excited to watch Rani Mukerji mostly in the 2nd edition of the film because as of now, she is the only actor from the first part, and the movie does bring back nostalgia - the memories of watching this film and discussing it. While the promotions of the movie on the social media are on, we were disappointed to see the first poster look of the movie, which had Rani Mukerji back in almost-same-style suit look, looking quirky but around this time, not as refreshing and the look mainly not suiting her. We understand that with the poster, the filmmaker and crew wanted us to reminisce Babli's look back from 2005 but in the present narrative, this look seemed deliberate. Even in 2005, Babli's suit look and makeup was more minimal and real - this new look mainly looked, unreal.

It wasn't relatable and natural - more of a bad inspiration from the previous part. So, in the latest poster look, with a caption, 'Who's the real Babli after all?' Rani as Babli (or maybe not) is seen dressed in a royal-blue kurta set that of course reminded us of the 2005 Babli but didn't quite inspire us to purchase a fabric and get the same attire stitched by our local darzi (tailor). It was a round-necked and three-quarter-sleeved short kurta that she sported for the poster photoshoot and teamed it with a pair of flared pyjamas. The pink floral tones made her attire even more vibrant. She also flaunted those colourful hoops and bright necklaces. Rani Mukerji carried an embroidered, mirror-worked, and tassled potli bag with her - the only accessory and feature that we loved from her poster look. The golden sunglasses were placed on the cap that matched with her suit. As for her makeup, it was loud with rani-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl that was between subtle and not-so-subtle. This attire didn't suit Rani Mukerji and we just felt that she deserved a better look and styling. Whether she is the real Babli in the second part or not, this was a maximalist look gone wrong. Yes, if they want to sketch Rani as the character in the second installment (Bunty aur Babli 2) as the one, who has a poor fashion sense, this look is quite a revelation but otherwise this look is certainly not goal-giving.

Cover Image Photo Credit: Yash Raj Films