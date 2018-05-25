Rajinikanth And Huma Qureshi Look Amazing Together In This Picture

Wow! We just got this amazing news through Huma Qureshi's social media feed. The actress posted the first picture of her upcoming movie, 'Kaala', which is slated to be released next month on June 7. The actress, who stunned us at the Cannes Film Festival this year, will be co-staring with none other than the superstar, Rajinikanth.

And the diva shared her first photograph from the film with Rajinikanth. And we couldn't keep our eyes off that breathtaking image. So, in the pic, the actors are seen sitting and interacting with each other in an al fresco cafe.

Huma is a vision to behold, as we can't remember seeing her in a South Indian avatar. The actress looked graceful and resplendent in a raw silk sari. She wore a dark green full-sleeved blouse and draped her yellowish-orange sari in a 'Nivi' style. Huma wore a tight bun that complemented with the feel of her attire.

The starlet accessorized her look with green-hued earrings. She wore a heavy eye makeup. Her styling was done to perfection and she most certainly resembled a yesteryear actress.

The legendary Rajinikanth kept it simple and wore a very sophisticated blue coloured shirt and matching trousers. He sat cross-legged and teamed his look with a pointed black-hued shoes. We loved Rajinikanth in this avatar.

What do you all think, don't they look just awesome? Let us know your answers in the comments section.