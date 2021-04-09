Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Look Like A Couple Made In Heaven As They Twin In Wedding-Perfect Pink Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya has confessed his feeling for Disha Parmar, the duo has been hitting the headlines every day. The lovebirds are often seen hanging out with each other and spending quality time. No doubt, they look great together and after watching their latest picture, you'll definitely fall in love with their chemistry. Recently, the two took to their Instagram feeds to share a jaw-dropping picture, where they can be seen dressed as a bride and a groom in matching pink ensembles. In their wedding-perfect outfits, Rahul and Disha gave twinning moment and literally looked like a couple made in heaven. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for couple fashion goals.

Talking about Disha Parmar first, well, the actress was seen dressed as a beautiful bride in a pink lehenga, which was accentuated by embroidered designer striped patterns from golden thread and butterfly-shaped patchwork. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline blouse and draped two dupattas. The first dupatta was a subtle red in shade that featured silver dotted prints and embellished border. She draped it in a saree style and secured it with a pearl waist belt. The other dupatta was matching with her lehenga. It was a pink net dupatta, which had checked patterns and beautiful stars-adorned border. She draped it over head like a perfect bride.

Disha accessorised her look with pink and blue pearls-detailed gold-toned maang tikka, matching earrings, a nath with a chain, and stone-studded heavy choker while the red choora and kaleeras upped her bridal avatar. A tiny pink bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun and looked beautiful.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya opted for cream-coloured sherwani, which was accentuated by subtle white patterns and intricately embroidered golden thread work. He teamed it with plain cream bottoms. To complement his look with Disha Parmar, the singer layered his sherwani with a pink kurta and draped a pink dupatta around his arm that had floral printed cream border. Rahul upped his groom avatar with two layered red-pearls neck piece and wrapped his look with perfect hair, beard and moustache. Their outfits were designed by Bharat & Reshma.

Well, the two really looked amazing and gave us an awww moment as they posed while gazing into each other's eyes. They captioned the picture as, '#newbeginnings #madhanya ❤️ .'

We absolutely loved this bride and groom look of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment.