Raees Actress Mahira Khan Makes Stunning Statement In A Dual-Toned Sari And We So Love It Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Raees actress Mahira Khan has been setting major fashion goals these days. From ethnic to western outfits, her fashion wardrobe has all what we need. Her Instagram feed boasts a lot of stunning photoshoots of the actress. Recently, Mahira posted a couple of pictures of her in a dual-toned sari. The diva looked extremely gorgeous and her sari is what we wanted to steal right away. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, Mahira Khan donned a lovely sari by designer duo Menahel and Mehreen and looked amazing. Her sari was splashed in dual tones of deep-red and black. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was long and floor-length. The actress paired it with a sleeveless plunging neckline satin-fabric red blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings and pearl-detailed golden neckpiece from the label Sherezad Fine Jewellery.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Mahira slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses.

We absolutely loved Mahira Khan's dual-toned sari. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mahira Khan