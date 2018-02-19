Priyanka Chopra's Cool And Sassy Look To Curb Monday Blues

Priyanka Chopra's team uploaded a recent picture of the diva, carrying a sassy set of casuals. With the look in the picture, she is all set to curb your Monday blues and that is what she mentioned in the caption which stated, "This smile will surely cure your #MondayBlues."

Wearing a casual graphic white tee with shaded light grey jeans and a pair of black aviators, she is certainly killing the Monday gloominess.

For her Monday look, Priyanka is totally standing out in the cool yet simple style book.

Did you find PeeCee's latest OOTD as amazing as we did? If you did, check out the other style books which PeeCee had carried last week.