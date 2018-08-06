Priyanka Chopra's Latest Attire Makes Us Want To Step Out Of Our Fashion Comfort Zone

Priyanka Chopra is unstoppable and has one of the most jet-setting lives ever. She is evidently and successfully juggling her work-life balance and that too in two countries. Yes, one day you could see her walking through the New York streets and the very next day, she could be in India giving interviews.

Today, she talked about things that matter. Yes, she was in Delhi for a talk on 'Challenging the status quo and forging new paths' at FICCI FLO ladies event. For the event, she was dressed up rather fashionably and we were surprised to see her. Priyanka, truly broke the conventions too, fashionably by wearing something not exactly formal for the event. In fact, her outfit of the day also in a way symbolised forging new path.

A global fashion icon, Priyanka donned a leaf-green coloured dress that we thought she looked amazing. It was a flared dress and not something just about anybody would be comfortable wearing but obviously Priyanka pulled it off like a pro.

So, the bodice of her attire was voluminous, easy breezy, and it looked so very comfy. It was a V-necked attire. However, the full-sleeved blouse even in an asymmetry, had structure to it. It had balloon-like sleeves and a tight dark green skirt also formed a part of the outfit. The sheer fabric rounded off her attire and gave it a flared pants look.

Oh yes, her attire was dramatic and made a statement. She wore a subtle golden pendant and studs to spruce up her avatar. Priyanka's deep-red hued lip shade and side-swept copper tresses perfectly complemented her attire.

So, Priyanka Chopra is getting 10 on 10 for her this look. She is a fashion icon, who is leaving a huge mark and making us want to step out of our comfort zone.