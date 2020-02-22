Just In
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 Finale: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Graces The Ramp In A Black Gown
So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 (BPFT 2020) and spoke about her association with the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Dressed in a black gown with organza bodice, she expressed how excited she is to be a part of the 15th edition of the BPFT and also revealed that she has completed a decade with BPFT. Apart from her association with BPFT, Priyanka Chopra also paid a tribute to Wendell Rodricks, who passed away recently. "He was a pioneer, he was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas about the late designer, Wendell Rodricks, who was among the first designers to introduce minimalism in Indian fashion.
Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's attire, she wore a long gown that was certainly dramatic but also a tad bit understated. It was a plunging neckline number with lace details in the structured bodice. The sheer drape added to the effect and the statement ornamental belt not only added structure to the flowy gown but also stood out as an accessory. It was a long flowy number with a flared skirt and featured a matte and foil finish.
Her jewellery game was strong too and Priyanka Chopra Jonas definitely didn't compromise on that. The elaborate and intricate studs accentuated her look and so did the chic cocktail ring. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and bold winged liner. The black nail lacquer enhanced the effect. Her puffed bun updo wasn't quite everybody's cup of tea but Priyanka pulled it off like a piece of cake. It was after a long time we saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the ramp and she left us speechless as always. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's attire and look? Let us know that.