Priyanka Chopra Jonas Channels Her Inner Diva In This Black And White Slit Dress

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas can effortlessly make heads turn. The diva's wardrobe consists of highly stylish ensembles and then with her oomph, she knows how to always slay it in style. Well, because of her fashion numbers, she and husband, Nick Jonas too have bagged the top position in the best dressed list of People magazine. Her fashion statements are diverse and iconic. Her recent number, which she wore for the Couture Council Award Luncheon in New York, is a proof that her fashion game is only getting more versatile with time. We have decoded this absolutely stunning number of hers for some solid fashion inspiration.

    So, Priyanka wore this thigh-high slit dress by Monse for the special occasion and well, stole the limelight. Her dress was so unconventional and different from the mainstream. It was a one-shouldered asymmetrical number, which was splashed in contrasting black and white hues. Priyanka Chopra's midi dress was also accentuated by fringe detailing, which added a dramatic touch to her ensemble. It was not an easy number to pull off but Priyanka carried the bold dress with a lot of confidence.

    The Sky Is Pink actress paired her ensemble with pointed white heels, which went well with her attire. Since, the dress was a statement number, she kept her jewellery game light. She wore sleek earrings and chic finger rings to notch up her style statement. The makeup was dewy with a matte maroon lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The signature side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

    So, how did you find Priyanka Chopra Jonas' attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Photo Credit: priyankacentral

