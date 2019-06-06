Priyanka Chopra Jonas Raises The Airport Fashion Bar With Her Street-Style Avatar Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who left us speechless with her InStyle magazine shoot recently, was spotted at the airport in a rather casual avatar. She looked amazing in her fuss-free ensemble and quite simply elevated the bar for airport fashion. The actress certainly brought in the street-style vibes at the airport and we absolutely liked her airport fashion game. Let's decode it.

So, Priyanka ditched the formals and dresses, and instead went for this laidback ensemble. She donned a sleeveless black top and paired it with light grey pyjamas. She also wore a comfy blue checkered shirt, which completed her attire and went well with her look. The diva looked stunning as always and teamed her outfit with pointed grey boots.

She kept her accessories minimal. She spruced up her look with a light neckpiece and chic rings. She also wore spectacles and notched up her avatar with a deep maroon lip shade. The makeup was dewy-toned and the sleek tresses rounded out her look. Priyanka inspired us stylishly. So, what do you think about her airport avatar and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.