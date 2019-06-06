ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Raises The Airport Fashion Bar With Her Street-Style Avatar

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Airport Look

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who left us speechless with her InStyle magazine shoot recently, was spotted at the airport in a rather casual avatar. She looked amazing in her fuss-free ensemble and quite simply elevated the bar for airport fashion. The actress certainly brought in the street-style vibes at the airport and we absolutely liked her airport fashion game. Let's decode it.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fashion

    So, Priyanka ditched the formals and dresses, and instead went for this laidback ensemble. She donned a sleeveless black top and paired it with light grey pyjamas. She also wore a comfy blue checkered shirt, which completed her attire and went well with her look. The diva looked stunning as always and teamed her outfit with pointed grey boots.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Style

    She kept her accessories minimal. She spruced up her look with a light neckpiece and chic rings. She also wore spectacles and notched up her avatar with a deep maroon lip shade. The makeup was dewy-toned and the sleek tresses rounded out her look. Priyanka inspired us stylishly. So, what do you think about her airport avatar and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More AIRPORT LOOK News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue