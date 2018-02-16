Priyanka Chopra's Latest Magazine Shoot Look Can Amaze You To No End

The Cover Look

Priyanka, in the cover page look, wore a funny outfit with dried rose petals embellished over its body. She wore it with a black leather cap, dangling earrings and metallic heels. The outfit was exceptional and unique but PeCee carried it with all her sass.

“Will You Be My Valentine?”

Priyanka shared this sexy image from the magazine shoot on her social media page, where she captioned it as, "Will you be my Valentine?'. The super-hot red sequin dress had a deep-plunging neckline. PeeCee wore it with a thread choker and a few finger rings. We are so in love with this look, aren't you?

The Ruffled Doll

PeeCee wore this oh-so-amazing crimson tulle gown for the magazine shoot and we are speechless about our reactions. She wore the gown with metal thread chokers and a maroon cap. She also wore a pair of beige heels with an attached anklet.

The Floral Queen

Oh, my-my! That is the only figure of speech that comes out of us when we have to describe such a beautiful look of hers. Priyanka, wearing a floral backless gown, looked marvelous and amazingly charming. Along with the gown, she wore embellished beige pump heels.

An Artist's Touch

Priyanka seems like a marvelous painting as she wears the uniquely crafted one-shoulder ruffle dress. The ruffles flowing over her left shoulder make the look appear picture-perfect. The gown has hand-painted floral art to make it look even more prettier. She wore it with tiny dangling earrings.

The Yellow Beauty

Priyanka looked like an ethereal beauty wearing the yellow ruffled gown. The assymetrical structure of the outfit made us fall for this look even more. It also has a peplum structure at the waist and PeeCee carried it with ultimate sexiness.

The Regular Sequin

Priyanka's outfit for the look was not very special, as we have seen such a camisole sequin dress on many celebrities too. But, the world's favourite fashionista Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a simple look appear sexier. This is the same thing she did with this look too.