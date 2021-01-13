Priyanka Chopra, Huma Qureshi, And Other Divas Have Awesome Blazer Dress Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, even though it is chilly but in winters also you can wear dresses. Yes, you can totally flaunt blazer dresses in winters, which can totally make you look a class apart. With a blazer dress, you can totally exude boss lady vibes and instantly look confident, provided that you carry your blazer dress with a lot of aplomb.

Priyanka Chopra's Blazer Dress

If you want to make heads turn, you can wear a blazer dress like Priyanka Chopra Jonas but you need to pull it off like her too. The actress wore a full-sleeved blazer dress that was white-hued and featured an overlapping detail and buttons. Her dress was accentuated by plunging-neckline and she teamed it with golden-toned peep-hole sandals. She carried a beige-coloured purse with her and accessorised her look with sleek danglers and dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by orangish-brown lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The shoulder-length side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Alia Bhatt's Blazer Dress

Alia Bhatt looked smart in her blazer dress, which she had flaunted. She wore a classy checkered blazer dress that was sharply-collared and overlapping with a matching belt. It was a full-sleeved dress that she teamed with her thigh-high brown boots. This was a perfect winter look and while Alia didn't flaunt any jewellery, she kept her makeup light. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar. Alia Bhatt was styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

Sanjana Sanghi's Blazer Dress

Styled by Khyati A Busa, Sanjana Sanghi looked amazing in her blazer dress that was full-sleeved and collared. Her dress was light-brown in colour and featured just one black button. She wore this plunging-neckline dress recently and paired it with thigh-high white boots, which colour-blocked her blazer dress. The makeup was enhanced by brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted long wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Tara Sutaria's Blazer Dress

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara Sutaria wore a blazer dress that was white-hued. It was a collared and overlapping blazer dress that was pristine white-hued. It was almost a similar dress like Priyanka Chopra's and featured six gold-toned buttons. Tara looked smart and carried a patterned purse with her. Her makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Huma Qureshi's Blazer Dress

Huma Qureshi wore a blazer dress that we felt was perfect as a party-wear. Her dress was golden-hued and came from Zara. It was a short blazer dress with textured accents and she paired it with brown strapped peep-hole sandals, which went well with her dress. The makeup was enhanced by orange lip shade and silver eye shadow. The contoured cheekbones spruced up her avatar and the fringe long highlighted tresses completed her look.

