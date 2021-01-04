Alia Bhatt Gives Us Winter Fashion Lessons From Her Vacation At The Ranthambore National Park Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

On New Year's Eve, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made news as they were headed to Ranthambore National Park with their family and the couple was also joined by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. While the celebs didn't share many pictures from their trip but Alia Bhatt and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt gave us a few glimpses from their tour. Alia Bhatt also posted some pictures, which also added to the stylish moments from the mini vacation. So, all the ladies looking forward to travelling, Alia Bhatt is the inspiration you need. We have decoded three looks of hers from the trip, which also gave us winter fashion lessons.

Alia Bhatt's Long Coat Look

It seemed like a luxurious campfire and Alia Bhatt looked stunning as she flaunted a long coat look. The actress wore a sweater-style pink bodycon dress and teamed it with tan-hued thigh-high boots. To keep herself warm, she wore a long checkered coat and with this coat addition, we got a much-needed winter-wear inspiration. She posed with a wine glass and also wore a cute winter cap. The makeup was minimal and wavy tresses completed her look. Alia was all-smiles.

Alia Bhatt's Shawl Look

With scenic national part in the backdrop, the Gully Boy actress gave us another winter fashion lesson. She wore a black outfit that was accentuated by floral accents and we also noticed her belted woollen shawl drape, which not only gave a layered effect but also gave us winter styling lesson. She accessorised her look with gold rings and wore a knitted hairband that upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by bright-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones.

Alia Bhatt's Twinning Winter Fashion

This was one of the cutest pictures of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. The siblings looked adorable together and twinned with each other. They both donned black embellished dresses, which gave us winter party fashion goals. While Alia paired her dress with a red woollen jacket and cream-hued boots, Shaheen teamed it with a red checkered coat and stockings. Alia also upped her look with hoops. Their makeup was light and while Shaheen left her tresses loose, Alia completed her look with a ponytail.

So, how did you find Alia Bhatt's travel fashion from her Ranthambore tour? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram/Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram