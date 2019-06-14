ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airport Diaries: Sushmita Sen & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gave Us Casual-meets-Glam Outfit Goals

    By
    |
    Priyanka & Sushmita

    Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sushmita Sen were spotted at the airport. They gave us comfy airport outfit ideas but their ensembles were towards the stylish side too. Priyanka and Sushmita were spotted in power outfits. While Priyanka made a strong case for skirts, Sushmita wowed us with a pantsuit. Both were dressed in distinctive outfits. Let's decode their ensembles and looks.

    Sushmita Sen Fashion

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen looked classy and sassy as ever at the airport. She was spotted with her father and her younger daughter, Alisah. Sushmita teamed her black spaghetti top with wrinkled metallic jacket and matching pants, which were tapered at the hem. Sushmita looked awesome and paired her ensemble with black loafers. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and dark shades. She carried a black and pink purse with her and the make-up was marked by a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted long tresses completed her airport look.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    This time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a casual style at the airport. She played with the shades of yellow, and her attire was somewhere between casual and glam. The actress wore a simple yellow ochre half-sleeved tee and paired it with a pleated complementing skirt that featured metallic accents. Well, her attire was something most of us could try too and she teamed her outfit with beige sandals, which matched with her tee. The diva flaunted her mangalsutra and gave us cues on how to rock desi jewellery with western outfits. She accessorised her look with a smart watch and spruced up her look with a matte pink lip shade and heavy kohl. The signature middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose airport outfit and look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS News

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue