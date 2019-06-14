Just In
Airport Diaries: Sushmita Sen & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gave Us Casual-meets-Glam Outfit Goals
Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sushmita Sen were spotted at the airport. They gave us comfy airport outfit ideas but their ensembles were towards the stylish side too. Priyanka and Sushmita were spotted in power outfits. While Priyanka made a strong case for skirts, Sushmita wowed us with a pantsuit. Both were dressed in distinctive outfits. Let's decode their ensembles and looks.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen looked classy and sassy as ever at the airport. She was spotted with her father and her younger daughter, Alisah. Sushmita teamed her black spaghetti top with wrinkled metallic jacket and matching pants, which were tapered at the hem. Sushmita looked awesome and paired her ensemble with black loafers. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and dark shades. She carried a black and pink purse with her and the make-up was marked by a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted long tresses completed her airport look.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
This time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a casual style at the airport. She played with the shades of yellow, and her attire was somewhere between casual and glam. The actress wore a simple yellow ochre half-sleeved tee and paired it with a pleated complementing skirt that featured metallic accents. Well, her attire was something most of us could try too and she teamed her outfit with beige sandals, which matched with her tee. The diva flaunted her mangalsutra and gave us cues on how to rock desi jewellery with western outfits. She accessorised her look with a smart watch and spruced up her look with a matte pink lip shade and heavy kohl. The signature middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, whose airport outfit and look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.