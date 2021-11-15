Manushi Chhillar Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Pink Floral Saree; Take A Look At Her Makeup Game Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Former Miss World and actress, Manushi Chhillar is going to make a Bollywood debut with the teaser launch of her upcoming movie, Prithviraj that also has Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood in the lead. While, she looked stunning in the teaser look, off screen Manushi had our attention with her saree look. Styled by Sheefa Gilani, the actress gave us a saree goal for the upcoming wedding season. Apart from her ensemble, her jewellery and makeup look were strong too.

Speaking about her outfit of the day, Manushi Chhillar sported an Anita Dongre saree that was pink-hued. It was the Tryst saree - Pink from the designer's collection and her saree is priced at Rs. 110,000. The saree was accentuated by embellished floral tones and the borders were enhanced by colourful floral appliques and intricate beading. Crafted from sustainable Bemberg georgette, the hem of the palla was highlighted by complementing tassels. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless blue blouse that was adorned with floral designs.

As for jewellery, her exquisite pieces also came from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. She wore pearl and gold danglers from the designer's jewellery label. Manushi Chhillar also sported a set of dainty rings that upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, smokey kohl and eyeliner, and a shimmering bindi. The glossy pink nail lacquer went well with her look and she adorned her middle-parted impeccable bun with mogra flowers. She also carried a statement ivory and silver jewel-toned purse from SG By Sonia Gulrajani with her and that completed her look. Manushi Chhillar looked stunning and so, what do you think about her saree and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Onebluebird