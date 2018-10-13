Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's Wedding Outfits Highlighted The Traditional Past Of India

Prince Narula and now his wife Yuvika Chaudhary had a bit fat wedding with a number of their friends from the industry gracing the occasion. For the special occasion, they both wore elaborate outfits and gave us a break from minimal wears. Their outfits spoke about the traditional past of India, which was about heavy embroidery.

Coming to Yuvika's wedding outfit first, the actress wore a traditional red-hued ensemble. Her outfit reminded us of the good-old-days of the wedding. Also, ever since, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's red wedding lehenga, we feel the classic red is gaining prominence again. She wore a cropped blouse and paired it with a flared yet structural skirt. Her attire came alive with miniature prints that included intricate floral motifs.

She wore heavy gold jewellery that included heavy bangles, kaleeras, choker, maang tikka, nath, and earrings. Yes, she looked like a quintessential bride and her dupatta covered her head as well. Prince Narula also didn't go for an understated look, by donning a shimmering creamy sherwani that was adorned with golden patterns. He paired it with plain white-hued dhoti-styled pyjamas and jootis.

He completed his look with maroon safa that was notched up by heavy gold work. So, how did you find their wedding looks? Tell us in the comment section.