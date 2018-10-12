Yuvika Chaudhary Sported Nearly Similar Lehenga As Alia Bhatt's For Her Mehendi

Yuvika Chaudhary ने Mehendi Ceremony में पहनी Alia Bhatt जैसी ड्रेस; Watch video

A couple of months ago, Alia Bhatt graced the wedding reception party of Sonam and Anand Ahuja. She looked resplendent in her green-hued attire that was enhanced by a bateau neckline and full-sleeved blouse. The actress teamed it with a complementing voluminous skirt and draped a dupatta on one side of the shoulder. Her attire was subtly embellished and she paired it with statement jewellery. But little did Alia know that her outfit inspired Yuvika Chaudhary, who sported an almost similar traditional wear for her mehendi.

Her lehenga was pretty much like Alia's but we must say that it was not the exact carbon copy. Yuvika looked gorgeous too in the fluorescent green lehenga, which also had boat neckline and heavy embroidery like Alia's on the sleeve. Her skirt matched with the hue of her blouse too. However, her skirt was more elaborate in terms of embellishment and not as flared as Alia's. But as far as inspiration is concerned, we know from where it came from.

It was the styling that made a difference to their looks. Alia looked classy and impeccable with her sleek hairdo and meticulously placed jewellery. Yuvika's was more of a fun look with floral tiara adorning the curly tresses and complementing white flower bangles. She wore a heavy neckpiece too, while Alia sported a choker.

They both looked good in their own way. Whose look did you find better- Alia's or Yuvika's? Let us know that in the comment section. And for more Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary wedding news....stay tuned.