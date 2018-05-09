The Best Looks From The Tinsel Town at Sonam’s Reception

The glitterati from the tinsel town have started pouring in for the grand reception of Sonam and Anand, at The Leela, Mumbai. From Bollywood stars to politicians, the reception of the newly-married couple is a star-studded affair. Names including Shahrukh and Gauri Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Saif and Kareena, Shahid and Mira, Rekha, and Rani Mukerji among others have arrived at the venue.

The celebs are showing up in fabulous eclectic outfits for the special occasion but a few stars have stolen the limelight. We have handpicked the best dressed from their wedding reception: