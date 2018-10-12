Want Dreamy Sangeet Outfits Inspiration? Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Are Here To Inspire You

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula wedding festivities have taken the television industry by storm. It is after all one of the most highly anticipated weddings. But before the wedding, the couple celebrated their sangeet and cocktail with their family and friends. Among the famous personalities, who attended the function were Rannvijay Singh, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, Priyank Sharma, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, and more.

For the sangeet, Yuvika turned up in an all-ivory lehenga that boasted minimalistic fashion. It was a beautiful, almost dreamy lehenga, which we thought was perfect for a bride, who wants a break from heavy and elaborate outfits. The actress wore an off-shouldered blouse, which was partly backless and featured sheer bell sleeves. Her complementing skirt was A-length and structural. Yuvika's ensemble came alive with jaali, mirror-work, sequins, and 3-D embellishments. It was a contemporary lehenga indeed.

Yuvika teamed her lehenga with minimal jewellery that included bangles and an elaborate maang-tikka. Her makeup was dewy and marked by a pink lip shade. And the white flower adorning her romantic bun was a perfect add-on.

Prince Narula also surprised us with his fashion choice for the day. He wore a shiny pastel-hued ethnic wear that flaunted modern design sensibilities. He wore an overlapping kurta and churidaar pyjama with a bandhgala jacket that was highlighted by intricate embroidery. It was certainly a goal-giving number.

We loved their sangeet ceremony look. They make a perfect couple, don't they?