Want To Beat The Heat In Style? Try Preity Zinta's All Blue Ethnic Outfit

Scorching summers are around the corner and we are pretty sure that you don't want to get roasted. Well, if that's the case, Preity Zinta has a fashionable solution for you. The actress gave us a comfy cool blue attire that we wanted to wear right away. She looked awesome in her outfit and inspired us totally.

So, the actress wore a blue short kurta that was half-sleeved and featured a subtly done sharp neckline. She paired it with matching salwar and we thought this combination was absolutely slay-worthy. What we loved was that her ensemble was crafted out of a sustainable fabric and Preity paired it with embellished juttis.

She also carried a bright lemon green side bag with her, which we thought contrasted with her outfit. She accessorised her look with a bracelet and dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade and the impeccable side-parted tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Preity's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.