Pranutan Bahl's Formal Or Aditi Rao Hydari's Edgy: Whose Style Do You Find More Relatable? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pranutan Bahl and Aditi Rao Hydari also attended the SOTY 2 screening. They looked flawless and gave us style goals for the rocking weekend parties. While Pranutan went for a bit of a formal look, Aditi kept her style edgy. We thought they both looked amazing. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Pranutan Bahl's Formal Style

Pranutan Bahl, who made her debut with 'Notebook', wore a shirt and shorts for the screening event. She looked impeccable in her attire that consisted of a delicate and ruffled white shirt and smart shorts. Her flared-sleeved and breezy shirt came from H&M and the off-white shorts were from Only India. She wore glass sandals to accentuate her look and her makeup was dewy. Pranutan's makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, glossy lip shade, and heavy kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Edgy Style

Aditi Rao Hydari's look was more non-conformist but it was something inspiring too. She also sported a white shirt that was breezy and full-sleeved. She belted her white shirt and paired it with distressed denim shorts. The look was absolutely resort-wear worthy and Aditi notched up her look by teaming her ensemble with black ankle-length boots. She kept her look minimal and the makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and light kohl. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her edgy avatar.

So, whose style did you find more relatable? Let us know that in the comment section.