    YRF's Face App Tweet Reminds Us Of Preity Zinta's Gorgeous Suits In Veer Zaara

    By
    |
    YRF Face App Tweet
    PC: IMDb

    This Face App has gone pretty viral and in just a day we saw a number of our friends and family members looking old. The insta stories got bombarded with it and we admit, other than being intrigued about black holes, the other mystery in our lives is that how we will look when we get old. A number of celebrities across the globe also posted their old pics. But Yash Raj Films took to their Twitter account and tweeted a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta from Veer Zaara and wrote, 'We did it first'. And well, it sounds quite right because they were the first ones to show Shah Rukh and Preity in old avatars.

    By the end of the video, we see Shah Rukh in a grey coat and grey wavy hair Preity is seen in a powdered blue dupatta and while her hair is covered, her hair is a bit grey too. So, we must thank YRF for bringing this to forefront as her powdered blue dupatta reminded us of the simple salwar suits that she wore in the movie. Her costumes in Veer Zaara were designed by Manish Malhotra and with this, Veer Zaara brought in a minimalist wave in the Hindi cinema. Preity's suits in the movie were mostly understated and more than often dipped in pastel shades.

    Preity Zinta YRF Tweet
    PC: A Still From The Film

    For instance, her yellow and white suit became so popular as it was something so refreshing and vibrant. This was the suit, where she paired her plain white kurta with a yellow dupatta and Patiala salwar. Preity Zinta's suit blended with the sunflower fields backdrop so beautifully. She made us want to slip into this suit. And seriously, who can forget her extremely simple all-green suit, which she wore in a scene, where carried a medicine tray?

    Preity Zinta YRF Tweet
    PC: Pinterest

    Her suits were mostly soft and accentuated by light shades, which not brought alive Preity's character, Zaara in the movie but with her outfits, she also exuded romantic vibes. However, there were a few parts of the movie, where the soft hues changed to bold and dramatic colours. In one of the songs from the movie, Preity Zinta's pink and green embellished number was quite a delight. But the hues shifted to darker moods too, when Preity is seen in an all-black suit - the parting scene, where she comes running and hugs Veer (Shah Rukh Khan). So, yes now the first thing we want to do is buy suits like what Preity Zinta wore in Veer Zaara. Weren't they just iconic?

    Preity Zinta Veer Zaara Suits

