    LFW W/F 2019 Day Three: Pooja Hegde Looks Straight Out Of A Wedding Fairytale

    By
    |

    Actress Pooja Hegde walked down the ramp for Jayanti Reddy on the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Pooja looked radiant in her lehenga, which came from designer's collection, Benares & Beyond. The Mohenjo Daro star looked absolutely radiant in her attire and mirrored the spirit of the bride, who want something elaborate and traditional on her wedding day.

    So, the stage was set with meticulously placed floral plants and decked up wooden mirrors with vanity chairs and the models including Carol Gracias soon sashayed down the ramp in their outstanding ethnic ensembles. Then came Pooja Hegde in her purple lehenga, which was a break from traditional red and blacks. Her lehenga had an old-fashioned touch in terms of heavy intricate work but the silhouette and cuts were in tune with the modern sensibilities. The blouse was quarter-sleeved with tassels and elaborate design. The skirt was flared and accentuated by silver threadwork motifs. She also draped a complementing dupatta.

    She also sat on the vanity chair and was a picture of elegance. Her statement diamond and emerald neckpiece added to the timeless effect, and that was the only jewellery piece Pooja Hegde wore. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Pooja Hedge looked straight out of a wedding fairytale. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
