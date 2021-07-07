Just In
- 1 hr ago Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Song: Shilpa Shetty Looks Ravishing In A Stylish Pre-Draped Red Saree
- 2 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Minimally Done Lehenga Set And Pearl Jewellery is Ideal For Festive Occasions
- 2 hrs ago World Chocolate Day 2021: Are Chocolates Good For People With Diabetes?
- 17 hrs ago Tokyo Olympics: Maan Patel, India’s First Female Swimmer To Qualify For Games
Don't Miss
- News Cabinet expansion: The 13 likely inclusions in Modi sarkar
- Technology Nintendo Switch OLED Model Goes Official: Is It Coming To India?
- Sports Playing for Pakistan has become too easy, laments Shahid Afridi
- Movies Aly Goni Reveals The Reason Behind Not Taking Up Work Currently
- Finance 3 Stocks To Sell Now After Brokerages Downgraded Them And Lowered Price Target
- Education NTA Announces JEE Main 2021 Phase 3 And Phase 4 Exam Dates
- Automobiles Tata Motors Cars Prices Increase — Third Price Hike In 2021
- Travel Domestic Flights Can Now Operate At 65 Per Cent Passenger Capacity, Says Centre
Airport Fashion: Pooja Hegde Has A Blue Co-ord Set Inspiration For Those Who Love To Dress Up And Travel
For those who love to dress up and travel, Pooja Hegde has a fashion inspiration for you. The Housefull 4 actress was styled by Hetal Jogiii, and Pooja Hegde captioned her picture as, "This couch potato is ready to go.. 😋✈️ 🧳 #traveldiaries." She looked smart and styling was done impeccably. We have decoded her attire and look for some major fashion inspiration.
She wore a blazer co-ord set, which according to us is ideal as a formal wear. Her attire consisted of a structured blazer, a matching top, and shorts. The ensemble was blue-hued and textured with knitted detail. Her blazer was enhanced by pockets and buttons. She paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes, which not only went well with her look but also gave her look an athleisure touch. She kept her look minimal and accessory-free. However, her red-hued cat-eyed frames made for a winning accessory.
As for her makeup, it was also natural with muted touch. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara-adorned eyelashes with nude-toned eye shadow. The highlighted long tresses completed her look. Pooja Hegde looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.