Airport Fashion: Pooja Hegde Has A Blue Co-ord Set Inspiration For Those Who Love To Dress Up And Travel Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For those who love to dress up and travel, Pooja Hegde has a fashion inspiration for you. The Housefull 4 actress was styled by Hetal Jogiii, and Pooja Hegde captioned her picture as, "This couch potato is ready to go.. 😋✈️ 🧳 #traveldiaries." She looked smart and styling was done impeccably. We have decoded her attire and look for some major fashion inspiration.

She wore a blazer co-ord set, which according to us is ideal as a formal wear. Her attire consisted of a structured blazer, a matching top, and shorts. The ensemble was blue-hued and textured with knitted detail. Her blazer was enhanced by pockets and buttons. She paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes, which not only went well with her look but also gave her look an athleisure touch. She kept her look minimal and accessory-free. However, her red-hued cat-eyed frames made for a winning accessory.

As for her makeup, it was also natural with muted touch. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara-adorned eyelashes with nude-toned eye shadow. The highlighted long tresses completed her look. Pooja Hegde looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.